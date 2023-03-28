Boy killed in Pindi Gheb

A young boy was killed in a firing incident in Tehsil Pindi Gheb on Tuesday. The incident took place in Haji Gulab area of Pindi Gheb, in which a 23-year-old boy was injured by unknown persons who died on the way to the hospital

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A young boy was killed in a firing incident in Tehsil Pindi Gheb on Tuesday. The incident took place in Haji Gulab area of Pindi Gheb, in which a 23-year-old boy was injured by unknown persons who died on the way to the hospital.

On the information police immediately reached the spot but the assailants managed to escape.

The victim was identified as Muhammad Ehsan who left the house after Iftari when the unknown persons opened fire which hit the victim's stomach and legs, injuring him severely.

The injured boy was immediately brought to the government hospital but could not survive. After taking necessary action, the police shifted the dead body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem.