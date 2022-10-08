Boy Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 06:39 PM
SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :In ill-fated incident, a 18-year-old, college student fell off the roof of a moving bus in Sahiwal and died on the spot.
According to Police, the deceased was identified as Haider Ali. He fell when he tried to de-board the moving bus ashe wanted to get off quickly, private tv channel reported.
Bus driver was arrested and FIR has been lodged against him.