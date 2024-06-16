Boy Killed In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) A teenager boy was killed in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a loader rickshaw near Khannuana Bypass Chowk on Satiana Road.
As a result, 16-year-old Ali Abbas, a resident of Chak No. 225-RB Malkhan Wala, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.
The body was later on handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.
