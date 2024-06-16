Open Menu

Boy Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Boy killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) A teenager boy was killed in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a loader rickshaw near Khannuana Bypass Chowk on Satiana Road.

As a result, 16-year-old Ali Abbas, a resident of Chak No. 225-RB Malkhan Wala, received serious injuries and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was later on handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Died Road Accident Rescue 1122 Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024

8 hours ago
 S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coali ..

S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet

17 hours ago
 4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness ..

4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole

17 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update

17 hours ago
 Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

17 hours ago
Hot, dry weather for city

Hot, dry weather for city

17 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to en ..

Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience

17 hours ago
 Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier Leagu ..

Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager

17 hours ago
 SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements

17 hours ago
 No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implem ..

No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM

17 hours ago
 Slain child's body found near DSP's office

Slain child's body found near DSP's office

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan