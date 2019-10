(@FahadShabbir)

A boy was killed while another injured in an accident near here on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A boy was killed while another injured in an accident near here on Friday.

The police said motorcyclist Fahd Shah died on spot and his friend Muhammad Shah received injuries when their motorcycle collided with a truck.

The injured was shifted to the THQ hospital, Jampur, from where he was referred to trauma centre DG Khan.