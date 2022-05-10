UrduPoint.com

Boy Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Boy killed in road mishap

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A young boy was killed after being hit by a bus on the national highway here at Pattoki bus stop.

Police said on Tuesday that Nadeem Akhtar, student of first year, was standing at the bus stop near Jordian bridge when a speeding bus over ran him causing on the spot death.

The accused bus driver fled from the scene.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Student Driver Young Pattoki Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

PM condemns attempts to drag institutions into pol ..

PM condemns attempts to drag institutions into politics

1 minute ago
 Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab Governor

Omar Sarfraz Cheema denotified as Punjab Governor

17 minutes ago
 Defence of national institutions including the Pak ..

Defence of national institutions including the Pak Army is the duty of patriotic ..

17 minutes ago
 Malik Sohail and Malik Tanveer Arshad demanded fro ..

Malik Sohail and Malik Tanveer Arshad demanded from the government that the prop ..

19 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs completes 381,000 declarations durin ..

Dubai Customs completes 381,000 declarations during Eid al-Fitr holiday

25 minutes ago
 Seminar dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the e ..

Seminar dedicated to the 30th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic rel ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.