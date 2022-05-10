Boy killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :A young boy was killed after being hit by a bus on the national highway here at Pattoki bus stop.

Police said on Tuesday that Nadeem Akhtar, student of first year, was standing at the bus stop near Jordian bridge when a speeding bus over ran him causing on the spot death.

The accused bus driver fled from the scene.

Police and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ hospital.

Further investigation was underway.