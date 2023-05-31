Boy killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A school boy was killed in a road mishap near Bhagtanwala, under the jurisdiction of Laxiaan police station here on Wednesday.

Police said that Dilawar Hussain was waiting for his school van at Bhagtanwala bus stop,when a speeding van hit and ran over him, killing him on the spot.

Police reached the spot,shifted the body to hospital for necessary legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way.