Boy killed in roof collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :-:A boy was killed while his mother sustained injuries when roof of their house collapsed in Shadman area, Pattoki on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Amin Ahmed was demolishing roof of his house which caused the collapse roof of another room where family members was present.

As a result, Amin's wife Ayesha Bibi and 12-year-old son Shahzeb buried under the debris. Shahzeb died on the spot while his mother sustained injures who was shifted to local hospital for treatment.