Boy Killed In Sheikhupura Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 09:00 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) A young boy was killed in a traffic accident that occurred near Gujranwala road of Sheikhupura area, tv channels
quoting rescue sources reported on Tuesday.
According to details, a rashly driven oil tanker hit a boy near Gujranwala road.
As a result, the young boy identified
as Salman died on the spot. The rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital.
Police have also reached the site of accident and started search for the driver of the oil tanker.
