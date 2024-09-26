Boy killed in toy bomb blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) A boy was killed in a toy bomb blast incident that took place near Peshawar area of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, tv channels quoting police reported on Thursday.

According to details, a boy was playing with a toy after collecting it from a garbage drum.

The ill-fated boy lost his

life when the toy device blasted with a big bang. A police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital. Police are investigating the matter.