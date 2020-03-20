Boy killed in train accident in Rawalpindi

A six-year old boy was killed when he was hit by a train while playing on the railway track near old Union Council office in Chaklala here on Friday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :A six-year old boy was killed when he was hit by a train while playing on the railway track near old Union Council office in Chaklala here on Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, the body of the victim identified as Sami Ullah was shifted to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital.