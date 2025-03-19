Boy Killed In Truck Collision Near Phuleli Canal
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A 10 year old boy Akbar Ali son of Sikandar Ali was tragically killed on Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a speeding truck near Phuleli Canal within the jurisdiction of the Baldia Police Station.
According to Edhi sources, upon receiving information about the incident, Edhi volunteers quickly rushed to the scene and shifted the deceased child's body to civil hospital for further procedures.
