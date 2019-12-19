UrduPoint.com
Boy Killed, Mother Injured In Gujranwala Gas Cylinder Explosion

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 02:53 PM

Boy killed, mother injured in Gujranwala gas cylinder explosion

A four-year-old boy was killed and his mother sustained serious injuries when a wall collapsed on them after a LPG cylinder exploded after leakage at their home in Gujranwala on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A four-year-old boy was killed and his mother sustained serious injuries when a wall collapsed on them after a LPG cylinder exploded after leakage at their home in Gujranwala on Thursday.

Rescue officials said the woman and her son suffered serious injuries in the explosion.

The deceased have been identified as 4-year-old Azan, private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 teams doused the flames and shifted the body and injured mother to nearbyhospitals .

