FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :A youth was hit to death by a speeding truck near General Bus stand, Jarranwala, on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said Anees ,15, of Eidgah Road was travelling on a bike whenhe collided with a truck and died on the spot.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and handed over the body to the family.