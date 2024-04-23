Boy Killed On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2024 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A boy was killed in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
A police spokesman said a speeding tractor trolley hit the boy, Asghar, near Chak
No116-JB and killed him on the spot.
The police registered a case against tractor driver, Adeel, and started investigation
for his arrest, he added.
Recent Stories
Rizwan’s batting order may be changed: Sources
Nawaz Sharif to visit Guangzhou exhibition in China
FM Dar not traveling to China: Foreign Office
PM takes notice of deliberate delay in tax cases
Iranian President visits Allama Iqbal’s mausoleum
Iranian President arrives in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2024
Islam enlightened world with its teachings about knowledge: Dr Jamileh
Record London close as oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
TV tower in Kharkiv struck as Russia captured village
LCCI language courses from May 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naanbais reluctant to sale Naan, bread at reduced price6 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts cracks down on encroachments6 minutes ago
-
UNICEF representative calls on Education Minister, discusses education sector challenges6 minutes ago
-
Price Control Magistrates impose fine of Rs 2 million on violation of price list6 minutes ago
-
City receives light rain, more from Friday6 minutes ago
-
Knowledge without morality serves powerful: Dr Jamileh Alamolhoda15 minutes ago
-
RPO chairs board meeting15 minutes ago
-
Dera board’s examination centers inspected15 minutes ago
-
Woman’s body found16 minutes ago
-
Rescuer's heroic struggle leads ailing-student to successfully attempt paper in examination hall16 minutes ago
-
President for comprehensive efforts to prevent heart diseases16 minutes ago
-
CPPA seeks Rs 2.94 per unit increase in tariff for March26 minutes ago