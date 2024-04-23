Boy killed on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) A boy was killed in a road accident in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

A police spokesman said a speeding tractor trolley hit the boy, Asghar, near Chak

No116-JB and killed him on the spot.

The police registered a case against tractor driver, Adeel, and started investigation

for his arrest, he added.