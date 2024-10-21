Open Menu

Boy Killed On Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Boy killed on road

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) A boy was killed in a road accident in Vehari Bazaar on Monday.

According to the police, 10-year-old Sahil of Village 457/EB was returning home from

his relative's house on his bicycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit him.

The rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital, however,

the police started investigations while the driver managed to escape.

