Boy Killed On Road

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) An accident occurred on Multan Road near Chowk Azam where a speeding car

collided with a motorcycle, resulting in death of a boy and leaving another

injured.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Usman of Ward No 11 while

Zaheer was injured.

Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the injured and the deceased to the

tehsil hospital.

