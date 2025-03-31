Boy Killed On Road
Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2025 | 10:10 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) An accident occurred on Multan Road near Chowk Azam where a speeding car
collided with a motorcycle, resulting in death of a boy and leaving another
injured.
The deceased was identified as Muhammad Usman of Ward No 11 while
Zaheer was injured.
Rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the injured and the deceased to the
tehsil hospital.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan
UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar
DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..
Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE set to host major global events in April
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug pusher arrested after encounter6 minutes ago
-
Boy killed on road6 minutes ago
-
Three arrested6 minutes ago
-
Muhammad Faisal – A Digital Marketing Expert Driving Online Success22 minutes ago
-
CDA, MCI teams successfully extinguish fire in Margalla Hills26 minutes ago
-
Sindh Narcotics Control foils drug smuggling attempt36 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Chichawatni road accident1 hour ago
-
Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Rawalpindi2 hours ago
-
DC and officials celebrate eid with hospitalized patients and prisoners2 hours ago
-
Eid celebrated in Sargodha2 hours ago
-
Deputy Mayor Sukkur Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Citizens2 hours ago
-
Chairman Senate spends Eid with orphans at SOS village, distributes Eidi, gifts2 hours ago