Boy Killed, Other Injured On Road

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :A boy was killed and another suffered injuries in an accident near here on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 said Afnan and Dawood of Samanabad were travelling on motorcycles which their bikes skidded off near Jhall Overhead Bridge.

As a result, Afnan died on the spot while Dawood suffered serious injuries.

The body was handed over to the family and the injured was shifted to the Allied Hospital.

