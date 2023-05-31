Boy killed over doubt of spying

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A 12-year-old boy was shot dead here in Shah Hassan Khel area in the limits of Nawab Shaheed Police Station, a police spokesman said here on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that a Asmatullah son of Abdul Majeed resident of Shah Hasan Khel has filed a report with Nawab Shaheed Police that his 12-year-old nephew namely Muhammad Hamza son of Matti Ullah was present at the shop of Syed Ghulam when accused Latifur Rehman son of Meer Baz, Rafiullah son of Inayatullah and Inayatullah son of Syedullah Jan residents of Shah Hassan Khel came on their motorcycle armed with Kalashnikovs.

The accused opened indiscriminate firing.

As a result, Muhammad Hamza died on the spot while the accused managed to escape from the scene after committing the crime.

The accused had recently threatened the deceased boy to avoid sitting on the said shop as they had doubt that the boy spy about them for Shopkeeper Syed Ghulam with they had enmity.

The police started investigation into the matter.