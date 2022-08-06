Boy killed over land dispute

A twenty year old boy of Bahukhel tribe was killed over a land dispute here in Wanda Kali in the limits of Yarik police station

Fakhruddin son of Rasam Khan Marwat of Bahukhel tribe resident of Chunda told the police that he was going to his land along with his nephew Khizar Hayat (20), Ghulam Sarwar son of Muhammad Amin and Ehsanullah son of Nimatullah Marwat, residents of Chunda.

When they reached the land of a person named Inayatullah near Wanda Kali, the accused belonged to Qureshi tribe opened indiscriminate firing on them, he alleged.

Fakhruddin said three persons Tanveer Shah alias Tanay son of Sarwar Shah, Maqbool Shah and Akhtar Shah, sons of Kamil Nawaz belonged to Qureshi tribe and residents of Gara Imam Shah opened fire at them with Kalashnikovs. Resultantly, Khizar Hayat got seriously injured and later succumbed to his injuries while the other three persons luckily escaped unharmed.

The reason behind the incident is said to be a land dispute.

The police registered a case against the three accused on the report of the deceased's uncle.