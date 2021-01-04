UrduPoint.com
Boy Killed Over Old Enmity In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:08 PM

Boy killed over old enmity in sargodha

A 14-year-old boy was killed over an old enmity in Katha Sughral police limits here on Monday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :A 14-year-old boy was killed over an old enmity in Katha Sughral police limits here on Monday.

Police sources said that Imtiaz, resident of Katha Sughral had an old enmity with Muhammad Yaar over a murder case.

On the day of incident, accused Imtiaz along with his two accomplices killed Muhammad Ibrahim son of Muhammad Yaar by firing and managed to escape from the scene.

Body was handed over to heirs after postmortem.

Police registered a case against the accused andstarted investigation.

