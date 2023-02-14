Boy killed, six persons injured in road accidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :A child was killed and six people including a minor were injured in different road accidents during the last 24 hours.

A police report said that a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit a bicycle rider near Mai Mastani Road, tehsil Jarranwala. The boy, identified as Ali Husnain son of Irfan, 12, suffered critical injuries and died instantly.

In the second accident, two policemen -- Afzal and Gulshan -- riding on a motorcycle collided with another two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction. As a result, both sustained injuries.

In another mishap, a car hit a motorbike-riding four persons including a child on Dijkot-Jalandhar Road. As a result, Shahid, Sadia, Zartaj and three-year-old child Usman suffered injuries.

The injured were rushed to a hospital.