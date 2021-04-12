UrduPoint.com
Boy Killed, Three Injured In Accident In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 02:02 PM

Boy killed, three injured in accident in faisalabad

A boy was killed while three people were injured in an accident in Sargodha Road police limits on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A boy was killed while three people were injured in an accident in Sargodha Road police limits on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding car collided with a rickshaw near Bawa ChakSewerage Drain. As a result, 15-year-old Shan Ali died on the spot while Naveed,Ashfaq and Rafiq were shifted to a hospital.

More Stories From Pakistan

