Boy killed, three injured in accident in faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :A boy was killed while three people were injured in an accident in Sargodha Road police limits on Monday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman said a speeding car collided with a rickshaw near Bawa ChakSewerage Drain. As a result, 15-year-old Shan Ali died on the spot while Naveed,Ashfaq and Rafiq were shifted to a hospital.