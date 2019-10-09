UrduPoint.com
Boy Killed, Two Injured As Shutter Falls In Faisalabad

Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:09 PM

Boy killed, two injured as shutter falls in Faisalabad

A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured when an iron shutter of a shop fell on them on Sheikhupura Road late Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured when an iron shutter of a shop fell on them on Sheikhupura Road late Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Amir s/o Akbar Ali of D-Type Colony, Ferhan (26) s/o Umar Din of Manzoor Park and Ali (14) of Mohala Shamsabad were standing under the shutter of the shop when all of sudden, it fell on them.

As a result, Ali was died on the spot while other two were injured and rushed to Allied Hospital in precarious condition.

Millat Town police took the body into its custody and started necessary action.

