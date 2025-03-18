Boy killed,another injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A boy killed and another sustained injuries in a road accident near Pull Bazari,Dunyapur on Tuesday.

According to Rescue officials,a trailer traveling from Khanewal to Bahawalpur struck one of the bike,resulting on a spot death of Muhammad Arslan(12) while Azan Nadeem(16) sustained critical head injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ)hospital Dunyapur for further medical treatment.

The body of the deceased student was handed over to heirs.