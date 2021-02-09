UrduPoint.com
Boy Kills Father

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :A boy in Syedwala village shot dead his father following a quarrel over a minor issue.

According to police source, deceased Irshad-Ullah, son of Ghulam Muhammad Hunjra, admonished his son Afzal Hunjra, following which accused opened fire on him, killing him on-the-spot.

The police have shifted the body to the morgue, registered a case against the fleeing accused.

Also, the Vanike police arrested a villager Basharat Ali of Khanpur on the charge of torturing a worker Ali Hassan when he demanded his wages. According to the police, the accused also set on fire his bike.

Separately, the Hafizabad police registered a case against five persons including two women on the charge of blackmailing, making hostage one Atif Rafique and snatching his cell-phone and Rs 12,000.

According to police, Rehana wife of Akhtar Ali and her daughter Mehwish Akhtar and three others of Bijli Mohallah Hafizabad allegedly locked Atif Rafique in their house, made his objectionable pictures and snatched his cell-phone and Rs 12000.

The city police also raided the den of Shabbir Hussain on Thela Road and seized 480-gram charas from him. The police registered a case and arrested him.

The police raided Akhtar Town and arrested Shahid and recovered 40-litre liquor from him.

More Stories From Pakistan

