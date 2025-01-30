Boy loses life after being hit by train

A 10-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a train while flying a kite near the railway tracks behind Auto Bhan Road, one of the city's busiest commercial areas, on Thursday evening

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) A 10-year-old boy lost his life after being hit by a train while flying a kite near the railway tracks behind Auto Bhan Road, one of the city's busiest commercial areas, on Thursday evening.

According to Edhi sources, the deceased child was identified as Rehan son of Bux Ali, was playing near the tracks when he was hit by a train.

The body was shifted to civil hospital by Edhi ambulance for necessary legal procedures.

It may be mentioned here that due to the densely populated area, such accidents frequently occur there, which requires the urgent effective safety measures.