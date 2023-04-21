UrduPoint.com

Boy Lost Eyeball As Mauled By Stray Dogs In Hazro

Faizan Hashmi Published April 21, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Boy lost eyeball as mauled by stray dogs in Hazro

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :The municipal authorities in Hazro town of Attock swings into action after stray dogs mauled an eight-year-old boy besides depriving him of his eyeball.

The gloomy and sad incident was reported in Khagwani village in Chhachh area of Hazro tehsil when 8 years old Ayan Shah was going to a local mosque to offer prayers when a group of stray dogs attacked him.

Later some passersby come to rescue him when they listen to the screams of the child and was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital Hazro from where he was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad due to his critical condition.

According to Dr Muhammad Naeem, medical superintendent of THQ hospital - the lad's left eyeball has been lost, the right ball is intact while the lids are lost, and critical wounds on the chest and private body parts were found when the boy was brought to the hospital. Surgery is not available in the district. Deputy district officer health Dr Abdul Rasheed has said that the victim was provided anti-rabies vaccination (ARV) and other basic treatment and the boy's condition is out of danger so far.

Responding to a question, he said that the boy was in a state of shock grade III and was referred to PIMS for a better cure as related surgery is not available in the area.

"Soon after the incident came into the notice of local administration, the entire sanitary staff of municipal committee was mobilized and massive operation against stray dogs in Chhachh area was launched", said assistant commissioner Kamran Asharf.

He said that different teams were constituted and on the recommendation of Senior journalist Nisar Ali Khan, former chairman of union councils as well as notables the operation has launched in hotspots areas.

He said that around one hundred stray dogs were neutralized during the operation to eliminate the stray dogs from the area causing constant threats to the masses.

The relatives of the ill-fated boy cried before media persons in the THQ hospital that the menace has increased manifold in their areas for which they have been complaining to the civic agencies without any result so far as they do not feel their basic responsibilities. They said that the stray dog's menace could not be reduced due to the sheer negligence of relevant civic agencies' authorities to eliminate wandering dogs from the concerned areas.

