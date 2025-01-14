Boy Molested, Suspect Held
Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2025 | 10:49 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) An eight-year-old boy was allegedly molested by a man identified as Amran in village Boota, Attock on Tuesday.
According to the police report, the victim, Faisal Mehmood, was herding goats in the nearby woods when Amran forcefully took him to a nearby hill and molested him.
The victim's uncle, Muhammad Waheed, reported the incident to the police, who promptly registered a case against the accused after a medical examination.
The police have launched a further investigation into the matter.
