Boy molested the premises of graveyard in limits of Hassanabdal Police station

A 12 years old boy was molested within the premises of graveyard in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :A 12 years old boy was molested within the premises of graveyard in limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday.

Tanveer Ahmed while lodging his compliant with police has said that his son who is student of grade 5 at local school was coming home when Azan Asif took his son to nearby graveyard where he molested him.

Later the victim has reported the matter to his father who has brought the case to police. Police after medical examination which has confirmed the assault registered a case against the nominated accused and started further investigation.

When contacted, the police spokesman has said that the nominated accused has arrested and sends behind bars.

Gambling den busted: Hazro Police on Thursday busted a gambling den and arrested four persons while gambling. Police sources said that acting on a tip off, a police raided at a gambling den and arrested four persons while gambling. Police seized gambling tools, bet money and cell phones during the raid.

