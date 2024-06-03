Boy molester arrested in Wah Cantt

The Wah Cantonment Police arrested a suspect on Monday who allegedly molested a 15-year-old boy, a police spokesman said

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police arrested a suspect on Monday who allegedly molested a 15-year-old boy, a police spokesman said.

According to the police spokesman, the suspect, Ali Hassan, took the boy to his house, where he sexually assaulted him. Police registered a case and arrested the suspect, besides launching further investigations.

APP/ajq/378