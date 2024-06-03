Boy Molester Arrested In Wah Cantt
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 08:49 PM
The Wah Cantonment Police arrested a suspect on Monday who allegedly molested a 15-year-old boy, a police spokesman said
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police arrested a suspect on Monday who allegedly molested a 15-year-old boy, a police spokesman said.
According to the police spokesman, the suspect, Ali Hassan, took the boy to his house, where he sexually assaulted him. Police registered a case and arrested the suspect, besides launching further investigations.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial route ..
06 parties pre-qualify for PIACL divestment
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate actio ..
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected off ..
South Africa's Ramaphosa urges unity after historic ANC setback
Turkish FM visits China amid Palestinian-Israeli conflict
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
KMC General meeting on June 10
Trade deficit contracted 15.25 per cent in 11 months
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddle ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) orgainzes UET test9 minutes ago
-
Federal Capital set to receive 30 electric buses, launching on two initial routes8 minutes ago
-
Rubaba to bear student's expenses participating in "Yaqeen" education camp9 minutes ago
-
Green Journalist Awards recognition to media services highlighting climate action: Romina13 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Energy Syed Nasir Hussain Shah felicitates newly elected office-bearers of LPC13 minutes ago
-
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation delegation calls on Shaza Fatima8 minutes ago
-
KMC General meeting on June 1018 minutes ago
-
Children Day celebrated at Japanese Park to promote healthy culture among toddlers32 minutes ago
-
PM directs immediate abolishment of Pak PWD32 minutes ago
-
Condolence meeting for mother, father of journalists held32 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for use sports as a vehicle for positive change in society32 minutes ago
-
DC Vehari visits land record center in Burewala32 minutes ago