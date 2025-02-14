Open Menu

Boy Murdered Over Minor Issue

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2025 | 12:40 PM

Boy murdered over minor issue

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A teen age boy on Friday was murdered over minor issue in Village Buddha Goraia.

The Recues 1122 sources said that unidentified persons opened fire and killed a boy namely Muhammad Saqalain 13 years on the spot for bursting crackers.

The outlaws managed to escape the scene successfully, they added.

The rescue team shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) for legal formalities.

The sources said the Police had registered a case and started further investigation

APP/mud/378

