Boy Perishes In A Pond In Fatehjang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 11:36 PM
Fourteen years old boy on Friday drowned in water pond in the village of Bhall Syedian within boundaries of Fatehjang Police station
According to police sources, Abdul Moiz went to a water pond with his friend to have a bath, but he lost control and drowned in the pound.
After many hours of work divers from rescue 1122 were able to recover his body and take it to the hospital at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ).
Fatehjang Police registered a case and started an inquiry of the incident.
