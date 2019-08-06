UrduPoint.com
Boy Recovered, Couple Held In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 09:19 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Nishatabad police claimed on Tuesday to have recovered a minor boy from the clutches of kidnappers after arresting a suspected couple.

Police said that Sonia along with her husband Kamran came to see her brother Safdar Ali in Chak No.

100-JB Kuriwala four days ago and allegedly took away his son Tasawar Ali (5) after an altercation over property dispute.

The couple took the minor body to their home Nawan Lahore and later demanded Rs 150,000 for his release. The accused received Rs 30,000 from Safdar Ali but did not release the boy.

The police arrested the accused from Castle Hotel at General Bus Stand and recovered the abducted boy safe and sound.

Further investigation was underway.

