Boy Recovered From Mardan
Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) The Lahore police on Sunday recovered a "kidnapped" boy from Mardan (KP).
A 14-year-old boy working in Shah Alam Market had gone missing some days ago. His family had lodged a case. SSP Investigation Lahore Muhammad Naveed had directed police to recover him as soon as possible.
In-charge Investigation Mochi Gate Muhammad Ramzan along with a team recovered Muhammad Arshad from Mardan. When SSP Muhammad Naveed gave the police team the task of immediate recovery of the boy, the police sprang into action and Muhammad Arshad was found with the help of modern technology including human intelligence, CCTV cameras. According to police, Muhammad Arshad works in Shah Alam Market and had gone to Mardan without informing the family.
