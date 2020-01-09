UrduPoint.com
Boy Scouts Movement To Be Organised Across Punjab: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Boy scouts movement to be organised across Punjab: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said the youth will be inspired to voluntary social service by organising Boy Scouts movement in all educational institutions across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Thursday said the youth will be inspired to voluntary social service by organising Boy Scouts movement in all educational institutions across the province.

Speaking during the elections of Punjab Boy Scouts Association (PBSA) here at the Governor's House, he said, in order to popularize the boy scouts movement in all schools, deputy commissioners (DC) and CEOs education of all districts would serve as district presidents of Punjab Boys Scouts.

Newly-elected PBSA Commissioner Shehryar Sultan, Provincial Administrator PBSA Waseem Bari and DG Rescue 1122 Dr. Rizwan Naseer besides the district office-bearers of the PBSA from across the province were present on this occasion.

The governor said Rescue-1122 would collaborate with the movement and provide effective training to the boy scouts who would prove good volunteers during crises or natural calamities. He added scouts played a key role in the settlement of refugees after the creation of Pakistan in 1947.

Sarwar said the boy scouts movement helped in moral, intellectual and physical training of the youth which were vital for character-building in school life.

Later, talking to the media, the governor said Iran-US tensions and the situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir were dangerous for regional and world peace.

Sarwar said Iran-US stand-off should also be settled through diplomatic channels because the world could not afford a war.

To a query, he said the opposition parties had played a positive role in the passage of Army Act (Amendment) Bill in parliament, expressing the hope the opposition will show same spirit on all national and public welfare issues in future.

To another question, the governor said that matter of removal of Maryam Nawaz's name from the Exit Control List (ECL) was to be decided by the courts and the Federal government.

On Kashmir, the governor said Pakistan stood with Kashmiri brethren and it would never leave them alone, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had fought the Kashmir case globally.

