Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

A local court on Monday sentenced a teenager two years imprisonment and fine for molesting his friend in the Pindigheb Police station limits in year 2022

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A local court on Monday sentenced a teenager two years imprisonment and fine for molesting his friend in the Pindigheb Police station limits in year 2022.

According to details, the Additional Session Judge Pindigheb Muhammad Qamar Uz Zaman Bhatti sentenced Muhammad Aftab for molesting his friend. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered, the convict who was 15 years old at the time of incident, has molested his friend in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on November 26, 2022.

Later, police arrested the accused during the proceedings, the prosecution contended that substantial evidence was available on record which established involvement of Aftab in the case, subsequently the judge sentenced him to imprisonment besides imposing fine on him.

APP/nsi/378