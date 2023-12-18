Open Menu

Boy Sentenced For Molesting His Friend

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

A local court on Monday sentenced a teenager two years imprisonment and fine for molesting his friend in the Pindigheb Police station limits in year 2022

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A local court on Monday sentenced a teenager two years imprisonment and fine for molesting his friend in the Pindigheb Police station limits in year 2022.

According to details, the Additional Session Judge Pindigheb Muhammad Qamar Uz Zaman Bhatti sentenced Muhammad Aftab for molesting his friend. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the accused.

According to the first information report (FIR) registered, the convict who was 15 years old at the time of incident, has molested his friend in the limits of Pindigheb Police station on November 26, 2022.

Later, police arrested the accused during the proceedings, the prosecution contended that substantial evidence was available on record which established involvement of Aftab in the case, subsequently the judge sentenced him to imprisonment besides imposing fine on him.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Police Fine November FIR Court

Recent Stories

Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in ..

Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in Red Sea

2 minutes ago
 Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits i ..

Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits in winter to counter cold

2 minutes ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

2 minutes ago
 Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK Pres ..

Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK President

2 minutes ago
 ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statist ..

ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statistics

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest suspected robber in injured conditio ..

Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter

10 minutes ago
Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

10 minutes ago
 Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red ..

Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red Sea

9 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements

Meeting held to review election arrangements

9 minutes ago
 4 held for jubilant firing at marriage ceremony

4 held for jubilant firing at marriage ceremony

9 minutes ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 11, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 11, injures 88

9 minutes ago
 Two stolen vehicles recovered

Two stolen vehicles recovered

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan