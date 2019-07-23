UrduPoint.com
Boy Shoots Girlfriend For Refusing Marriage Proposal

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 10 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:11 PM

Naeem shot his 22-year-old girlfriend Kanwal near Cantt area of Lahore for refusing his marriage proposal.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 23rd July, 2019) A boy shot himself after shooting at his girlfriend in Lahore.

According to details, Naeem shot his 22-year-old girlfriend Kanwal near Cantt area of Lahore for refusing his marriage proposal.

Kanwal got seriously injured after receiving two bullets in head and belly. She has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

SP Cantt Safdar Kazmi said that the accused Naeem wanted to marry the girl, but the girl refused.

Upon refusing his proposal, the boy got angry and opened fire at her.

The SP further said that after shooting Kanwal, Naeem shot himself as well.

Naeem is also seriously injured and is admitted in the hospital.

The police has filed a case and started the investigation.

A similar incident occurred earlier, where a boy shot the girl and threw acid on her face.

In another incident in Faisalabad, a boy shot his girlfriend after a heated argument.

