Boy shot dead by another child

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A boy was accidentally shot and killed by another child when the later was playing with pistol in Chak No. 247/TDA.

According to a spokesperson,the incident occurred when Faizan(7),while playing,unintentionally fired a pistol, hitting the younger boy,Zaryab(5), in the neck and mouth and he died on the spot.

Police reached on the spot after receiving the report and launched an investigation.

The tragic death has left the victim’s family in deep grief.

Police are investigating who owned the pistol and whether it was legally registered or not.