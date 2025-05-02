Open Menu

Boy Shot Dead By Another Child

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Boy shot dead by another child

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A boy was accidentally shot and killed by another child when the later was playing with pistol in Chak No. 247/TDA.

According to a spokesperson,the incident occurred when Faizan(7),while playing,unintentionally fired a pistol, hitting the younger boy,Zaryab(5), in the neck and mouth and he died on the spot.

Police reached on the spot after receiving the report and launched an investigation.

The tragic death has left the victim’s family in deep grief.

Police are investigating who owned the pistol and whether it was legally registered or not.

Recent Stories

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

36 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

42 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

18 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

18 hours ago
Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

19 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators to lock horns today

19 hours ago
 Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, r ..

Ushna Shah responds to Indian govt’s childish, ridiculous move in witty manner

20 hours ago
 NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naq ..

NA’s Standing Committee summons PCB Chairman Naqvi for briefing on PSL perform ..

20 hours ago
 Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false ..

Documentary evidence shows India’s RAW in false flag operation in Pahalgam

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan