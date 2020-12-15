UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Shot Dead Over Land Dispute In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:47 PM

Boy shot dead over land dispute in Lahore

A boy was shot dead by opponents over a land dispute near here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A boy was shot dead by opponents over a land dispute near here on Tuesday.

The police said Akhtar Ali and Ansr Ali of Chena Utar village gunned down Ahsan Latif, a 12-year-old son of Muhammad Latif, and fled.

The police sent the body to Tehsil Headquaters Hospital Kot Radha Kishan for an autopsy and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Kot Radha Kishan

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel to explore cooperation in the developm ..

5 minutes ago

Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia phones ..

3 minutes ago

Crackdown continues on coronavirus SOPs violation

3 minutes ago

Parents urged to keep their children indoor during ..

3 minutes ago

Belarus' Jailed Opposition Activist Statkevich Ind ..

3 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, Indian Ambassador discuss scientif ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.