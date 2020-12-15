Boy shot dead over land dispute in Lahore

A boy was shot dead by opponents over a land dispute near here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A boy was shot dead by opponents over a land dispute near here on Tuesday.

The police said Akhtar Ali and Ansr Ali of Chena Utar village gunned down Ahsan Latif, a 12-year-old son of Muhammad Latif, and fled.

The police sent the body to Tehsil Headquaters Hospital Kot Radha Kishan for an autopsy and started investigation.