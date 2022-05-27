Boy strangled to death in Sawan area

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A fifteen years old boy was strangled to death by some unknown outlaws at Sawan area under the jurisdiction of Chowk Qureshi Police here on Friday.

According to police sources, Safder 15 years of age, a resident of Sawan area was strangled to death by unidentified killers and his body was recovered from a bush near his residence.

Rescue 1122 teams and local police reached the spot and shifted the body to (DHQ) Muzaffargarh for necessary legal formalities and registered a case against unknown killers under section 302 and started investigations.