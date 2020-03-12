Boy strangled to death over family quarrels in Sargodha

A 7- year old boy was murdered in an incident of family quarrels in Wan Bhachran police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A 7- year old boy was murdered in an incident of family quarrels in Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said that Allah Bakhsh resident of village Shaikhali, Wan tehsil Bhachran rebuked his nephew Muhammad Ramzan (12) over quarreling with his son Muhammad Asif (7).

In view of taking revenge of his insult the accused Muhammad Ramzan strangled to death his cousin Asif s/o Allah Bakhsh and threw his body into near the village and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police have arrested the accused. On the report of complainant Allah Bakhsh police have registered case and started investigation.