UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boy Strangled To Death Over Family Quarrels In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:05 PM

Boy strangled to death over family quarrels in Sargodha

A 7- year old boy was murdered in an incident of family quarrels in Wan Bhachran police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A 7- year old boy was murdered in an incident of family quarrels in Wan Bhachran police limits.

Police sources said that Allah Bakhsh resident of village Shaikhali, Wan tehsil Bhachran rebuked his nephew Muhammad Ramzan (12) over quarreling with his son Muhammad Asif (7).

In view of taking revenge of his insult the accused Muhammad Ramzan strangled to death his cousin Asif s/o Allah Bakhsh and threw his body into near the village and fled from the scene.

The body was handed over the heirs after postmortem.

Police have arrested the accused. On the report of complainant Allah Bakhsh police have registered case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Family From

Recent Stories

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

11 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

14 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia Plans to Stack Europe With Oil Cheape ..

40 seconds ago

EU court annuls order for Spanish clubs to repay s ..

14 minutes ago

Labour deptt register 1,830 home servants in Faisa ..

14 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic May End by June if Measures I ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.