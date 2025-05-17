Boy succumbs to bullet wounds sustained in armed attack on family

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2025) A boy injured in an armed assault on his family in Hyderabad on May 8 breathed his last at Liaquat University Hospital, where he remained under life saving treatment for 9 days, here on Saturday.

According to the police, the dead body was handed over to the family for burial.

The police informed that 11 years old Misri Khan Rajar was critically injured in the attack on his family in which his mother, 33 years old Fehmida Rajar, was killed and his father Younis Rajar was injured.

Rajar is said to be a social media activist who has blamed Ayaz Chandio and his associates for the brutal attack on his family.

Chandio is already in the police custody while further investigation of the case is underway.