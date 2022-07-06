UrduPoint.com

Boy Suffering From Thalassemia Meets Chief Secretary KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Boy suffering from Thalassemia meets Chief Secretary KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Wednesday warmly welcomed a 10 year old boy suffering from Thalassemia who desired to become policeman.

The boy Shoaib Akhtar is living his life with determination and optimism despite fighting the Thalassemia since his birth.

The boy suffering from Thalassemia has desired to meet the Chief Secretary in-person and his dream to become policeman for a day was also fulfilled.

The boy expressed his pleasure to met Chief Secretary and police high-ups.

The Chief Secretary while interacting with Shoaib appreciated his spirited enthusiasm, inquired about his well being and presented him a shield.

