Boy suspected of parricide arrested

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A boy suspected of parricide has been arrested by the Hyderabad police almost a week after the murder of 36 years old Kamran Yousufzai in Hali road area.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the suspect Jibran Yousufzai shot dead his father at their residence and escaped.

He claimed that the boy confessed his crime during interrogation and that the police had also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Hali Road police station on the complaint of Jibran's elder brother.