Boy takes his life when asked to stop playing online games

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :A 19-year-old boy hanged himself in Malik Pura area after exchanging harsh words with parents who stopped him from playing online games.

According to Kotwali police, the body of the teenager was found at his home last night.

He hanged himself when his mother forcibly asked him to stop playing PUB-G game while his father also expressed anger on his excessive use of mobile phone.

Police said that at the time of suicide, the family members were not at home and the boy was alone. The body was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for medico-legal formalities while the funeral prayer was also offered.