Boycott Of Parliamentary Committee On National Security Aligns With PTI's Politics: Senator Siddiqui

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2025 | 10:08 PM

Boycott of parliamentary committee on national security aligns with PTI's politics: Senator Siddiqui

The Parliamentary Party Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s boycott of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, calling it consistent with PTI's political approach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Parliamentary Party Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s boycott of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, calling it consistent with PTI's political approach.

In a statement shared on his social media account 'X' on Wednesday, the senior PML-N leader stated that it was only PTI that could prioritize meeting with a convicted prisoner over formulating a strategy to combat terrorism, a threat that has claimed the lives of 93,000 Pakistanis.

Senator Siddiqui further emphasized that this was the same individual, a former Prime Minister, who, during his tenure, had never attended any parliamentary forum focused on national security.

