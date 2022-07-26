Boycotting apex court proceedings is our right, says Atta

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Atta Tarar on Tuesday said it was their right to boycott the apex court proceedings as coalition parties had reservations over the three-member bench.

Talking to media, he claimed that comprehensive arguments had been made for the formation of full court bench to hear the case related to Punjab Chief Minister election.

He said that two letters were written; one letter was considered in the same case while the other was rejected which was written by PML-Q chief Ch. Shujjat Hussain.

He claimed that constitution clearly stated that the party head would give directions to the members of parliament.

He said that these were very serious issues and could not possibly be resolved by the three member bench.

Atta said that this was one of the important national issues, adding that full court would help resolve this important issue.

He said that his party was fighting legal battle for last four months and that they were not allowed to work.

He said that all political parties demanded the Supreme Court to explain Article 63-A of the constitution according to law.

He said that the court through their decision had disqualified 25 members of Punjab Assembly.