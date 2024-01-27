Open Menu

Boycotting Election Wrong Decision: Alwari

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 01:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Former parliamentarian and Independent Candidate for NA-168, Syed Tabish Alwari has said that boycotting general elections 2024 would be a wrong decision.

Addressing a corner meeting here, he said that he had been continuing running election campaign which was beauty of democracy.

He said that no political group should boycott elections 2024 as saying “Boycotting elections will be a wrong decision”.

He said, "If voters vote for him and he wins general election from NA-168, he would make serious efforts to resolve issues faced by people of Bahawalpur."

“I am aware about issues and problems being reported in Bahawalpur city,” he said.

He urged voters to vote for the honest and sincere leadership on February 08.

