Boys and girls showcase science projects at exhibition

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) High school boys and girls showcased different projects at a science exhibition at Junior Model Girls High School in the city winning appreciation from top officials of school education department.

The exhibition was organized by school education department south Punjab in collaboration with British Council on Dec 6 where science students demonstrated their models on Drip Irrigation, Hatchery Farming, Helicopter, Room Fan, Solution Purification model, food preservation and others.

Secretary school education south Punjab Dr. Ubaidullah Khokhar was happy to note that students had tendencies to think on scientific lines and declared it the only way forward for development in every sphere of life.

Additional secretaries school education south Punjab Sayeda Sarosh Fatima Sherazi, Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq and other officials were present.

Ubaidullah said that a special strategy would be devised to strengthen students’ bond with science and promised to continue to hold science exhibitions at schools across south Punjab in cooperation with British Council.

School principal Ms Hina Naz gave a detailed briefing to secretary on the science models and students who developed these models.

Officials from British Council including Sara Pervaiz and School Education department officials praised the boys and girls for their effort.