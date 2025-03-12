Boy's Body Found
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 04:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The body of an unidentified boy was found on roadside in Head Panjnad Uch Sharif area, the police said.
The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) officials said they had received a phone call about presence of the body.
The police and ambulance service of Rescue 1122 reached the site and shifted the body to Rural Health Center Uch Sharif.
Later, the body was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for postmortem. According to Primary investigation, it was body of 16-year-old boy. The identification of the body was yet to be ascertained. The medical board of the doctors would examine cause behind the death of the boy. The local police have been investigating into the incident.
